APD highlights events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will hold a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss its plans to highlight October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

During the meeting, they’ll talk about a number of events, both in-person and virtual, that the public can participate in to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

October : Light Up Purple Campaign – use purple lighting to show support and awareness

: Light Up Purple Campaign – use purple lighting to show support and awareness Oct. 21 : Wearing purple to raise awareness

: Wearing purple to raise awareness Oct. 25 : Upstander Training w/SAFE Alliance for general public — registration link

: Upstander Training w/SAFE Alliance for general public — registration link Oct. 28: Texas Stars hockey game with information booth and proceeds benefiting the Austin-Travis County Family Violence Task Force

Texas Stars hockey game with information booth and proceeds benefiting the Austin-Travis County Family Violence Task Force Oct. 29-30: Shopping Kendra Scott in person or online with 20% of proceeds benefiting the Austin-Travis County Family Violence Task Force

All of the events and information is on the SafeAustin website.

Domestic violence statistics provided by APD say 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience domestic violence sometime in their lifetimes. APD also says lifestyle changes brought on by COVID-19 have “increased the stress that contributes to violence and decreased the interactions that can interrupt abuse.”

“That’s why we’re dedicated to help raise awareness about what family violence means, why it’s important, and what healthy relationships look like,” APD said.