Austin’s Halloween no-refusal DWI numbers released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have released the numbers gathered during their no-refusal initiative Halloween night.

The initiative ran from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday. During that time period, officers made 16 DWI-related arrests.

7 were blood-search warrants

5 were consent to breath samples

4 were consent to blood samples

APD also reported enhanced DWI arrests, including:

2 consent to breath samples over .15

3 Class-A misdemeanor DWI’s (with prior convictions)

1 Felony DWI (with two or more convictions)

According to APD, the no-refusal intiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, and to keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible driving decisions.

This initiative also allows for officers to obtain blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide blood or breath specimens as required by law.