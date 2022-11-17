AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say no one was hurt early Thursday morning when someone fired shots in the air outside a bar on East Sixth Street in Downtown Austin.

Police say three to four gunshots were fired from a sedan with three to four people inside.

According to APD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. outside Tellers Bar on Sixth and Trinity Streets.

APD says a traffic camera recorded the car leaving north on Trinity Street and then heading toward I-35.

According to APD, officers stopped the sedan around 1:40 a.m. on West 6th and Bowie Streets.

Inside they found two people and two weapons. APD says one of the weapons was stolen.

According to APD, one of the people inside the sedan was taken to jail. There is no word on what charge or charges that person faces.