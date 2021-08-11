APD funding initiative coming to voters in November — here’s how much voting ‘yes’ would cost

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, Austin’s city clerk certified a petition to put the #MakeAustinSafe initiative, which is aimed at increasing police staffing, training and funding, on the November ballot. Austin City Council is set to vote Wednesday on whether or not they will also agree to pass that petition along to voters.

The ordinance, should it be cleared by voters, would require the city to hire and maintain a ratio of two police officers for every 1,000 residents within Austin city limits.

It would also require that patrol officers have at least 35% of their day set aside for “community engagement,” though the definition of that is still being discussed. You can read the full petition here.

In a memorandum sent to city council, Austin’s chief financial officer, Ed Van Eenoo, laid out how much the initiative would cost the city of Austin, if passed.

He estimated that, in order to meet the requirements set by the petition, anywhere from 403 to 885 additional officers would need to be hired by the department over the next five years.

The memo also noted that the city would need to build one to three new police substations.

Using both an aggressive and a conservative estimate for things like population growth and vacancy rates, the memorandum says funding for all the petition’s requirements would cost Austin anywhere from $271.5 million and $598.8 million over the next five years.

It’s not clear yet where that money would come from.

To hit the requirement that officers have 35% of their time free for “community engagement,” more than two officers per 1,000 Austin residents would be required to handle pending and urgent calls, the memo said.

It comes as the city of Austin is set to approve the largest budget to date for APD next year.

During the budget’s public comment process, hundreds of people asked that less money be spent on police.

“We can’t just throw more police at our problems,” one of the speakers said in a city council meeting Wednesday morning. Speakers overwhelmingly asked city council to move the $10 million in funding that is not required to meet the guidance set by HB 1900 to other community resources.

KXAN has reached out to Save Austin Now for a comment on the cost findings and will update this article when we get that response.