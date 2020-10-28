Police investigate homicide after finding man’s body in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after they found a man’s body Wednesday morning in south Austin.

Officer Kevin Krzan with the Austin Police Department said officers received a call at about 6:49 a.m. for a welfare check in the 2600 block of S. First Street, which is an area near Paz Veterinary and Dave’s Ultimate Automotive. When police responded, they found an unresponsive man, whom they pronounced as dead at 6:56 a.m.

Officer Krzan said police determined the man’s death to be suspicious, but they would not share information at this time about why they believe that is. This death marks the city’s 41st homicide of the year.

The medical examiner will now work to determine the manner and cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin police at 512-974-8477.