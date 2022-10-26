AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police announced it was investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway after police found a man shot inside a vehicle Saturday at 12:35 a.m.

APD identified 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson as the victim.

Police originally responded to a crash in northwest Austin and found that Johnson’s vehicle had hit a pole near a restaurant. Officers found Johnson with gunshot wounds.

According to APD, Johnson died at the scene.

APD said the investigation was ongoing, but investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Police said the case was being investigated as Austin’s 57th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information or video of the incident was asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-8477, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (512) 472-8477, use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.