APD expected to release video next week of police shooting, killing man in February

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department announced Friday it’s planning to release video of a Feb. 10 officer-involved shooting off Rogge Lane no later than June 10.

Officer shot and killed Jordan Walton, 21, on Feb. 10 after he reportedly crashed his car into a home on Rogge Lane then held a woman and child hostage at another house in the area. SWAT was called out to the scene, and the entire incident took place within one hour.

Critical incident briefing videos of officer-involved shootings are usually released within 60 days of an incident, per APD policy. However, this particular video’s release was delayed about two months, due to the winter storm and production delays, according to police.

Previously, APD said it would release the video no later than June 4, but said Friday production and stakeholder feedback have caused them to delay its release again.

Because of this delay, another video of an April 9 officer-involved shooting in the 6300 block of East U.S. Highway 290 Service Road will also be pushed back. Once production is complete on the Rogge Lane shooting, APD will begin producing the video for the April 9 incident with an expected release date of July 8.

Police explained the purpose of releasing the critical incident briefing video is to increase transparency and trust with the community. The videos typically include body-worn and dash camera footage from the responding officers. Police said they cannot work on two video releases at the same time.

The department identified the officers involved in the incident as:

Officer Jeffrey Hutchison – 8 years of service with APD

Officer Ryan Nichols – 13 years of service with APD

They were both placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting per APD policy and have since returned to full duty, according to the department.

APD is still investigating the case.