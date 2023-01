SWAT responds to 2000 block of Bitter Creek Drive (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin.

APD said nearby homes were being evacuated due to an ongoing threat in the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Drive. Police asked people to avoid the area.

APD is expected to hold a media briefing regarding the incident at approximately 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.