AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS will hold a live news conference to talk about safety tips for spring festival season.

The news conference with APD and medics will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the APD Headquarters, 715 E Eighth Street.

Every city department is gearing up for a busy spring festival season with many events scheduled over the next few weeks and months.

“As we welcome all these visitors and we plan for these events that add to the vibrancy of the city and bolster our economy, we recognize it puts an added strain on city resources,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.

“Anytime we have a large event, where there is a lot of people, we are going to have a lot of officers there to keep it safe,” APD Assistant Chief Jeff Greenwalt said.

APD said during these events they will be properly staffed and ready to respond when needed.

KXAN will update this story once the news conference is over.