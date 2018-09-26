APD: Elderly couple found dead in west Austin murder-suicide

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly Austin man killed his wife before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide in west Austin Tuesday evening, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD were called at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday to Palisade Court in West Austin, near Mount Bonnell Road and Farm to Market 2222. The person who made the call said she hadn't heard from her parents since Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 76-year-old Kathryn Locker and 76-year-old Ernest Locker Jr. both in bed deceased.

The autopsy performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office showed that Kathyrn died of a gunshot wound to the back, and Ernest died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Kathryn's death is being ruled as a homicide while Ernest's death has been declared a suicide.

According to APD, this incident poses no public safety concern.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.