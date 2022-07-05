Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police officers arrested a man for possession of meth and fentanyl June 28, following investigations into an alleged fentanyl dealer in the city.

In April, APD detectives and officers within the department’s organized crime division issued a series of search warrants for a residence and two storage units, according to a court affidavit. An investigation led detectives to believe 43-year-old Joseph Nicholas Goodman lived at the home and was distributing narcotics.

Goodman wasn’t home when officers executed the search warrant, but found more than 500 grams of meth and over 800 grams of fentanyl at the address, along with two firearms. Goodman also had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued in October 2020 for heroin possession.

Officers arrested Goodman June 28, and found two grams of meth and just under two grams of fentanyl on his person.

Alongside his warrant, police said Goodman was also charged with two third degree felonies for controlled substance possessions for both meth and fentanyl.