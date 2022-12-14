AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in south Austin.

Police said the driver drove off after the crash on the eastbound lanes of Ben White Boulevard at James Casey Street just after 2 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the adult patient was given CPR before being taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police have the eastbound lanes of Ben White Boulevard closed between Banister Lane and South First Street as they investigate the crash.