APD: Driver fires shot in parking lot after being told to slow down

The driver of a gray 2006-2010 Volkswagon Jetta (pictured) opened fire on someone in an I-35 shopping center parking lot, Austin Police says. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a driver who shot at someone in a shopping center parking lot on New Year’s Day.

APD said the shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. at the shopping center located at 13609 North Interstate 35 Service Road northbound, which is near West Howard Lane.

Police responded to the area after a call about someone being shot at. Officers spoke with a victim, who said a gray 2006-2010 Volkswagon Jetta was speeding through the parking lot, APD said.

The victim told the driver to slow down. That’s when the Jetta’s driver fired a gun, police said. The victim told officers the driver fired one round toward them, and the round hit the pavement near them.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man, APD said. The Jetta has five-spoke stock wheels and possibly a dark tint and sunroof. The driver-side headlight was also not working, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4463 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in reward money for details that lead to an arrest.