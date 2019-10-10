APD detective suspended over inappropriate communications

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s police chief has suspended a detective for having inappropriate communications with someone during an open investigation.

Officer Douglas Drake will be suspended for 45 days.

Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley wrote in a memo that the detective responded to a deadly crash in April and violated the rules by contacting someone by either phone or text.

The person’s name is redacted from the memo, and it doesn’t indicate what was said.

In addition to suspension, the Chief says the Detective entered a “Last Chance Agreement” — which is a year-long probationary period that, if violated, could lead to an indefinite suspension if the same thing happens again.