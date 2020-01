Austin Police are investigating why a dead body was found off Lou Neff Road in Zilker Park on Tuesday. They don’t believe the death is suspicious at this time. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say they found a dead body at Zilker Park Tuesday morning.

The department tweeted at 9:21 a.m. saying they responded to the 2100 block of Lou Neff Road for the call that came in at 8:16 a.m.

APD says they don’t consider the death suspicious at this time.