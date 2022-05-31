AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a heavy police presence outside of a downtown Austin hotel for what the Austin Police Department described as a “crisis situation.”

Officers are outside the Doubletree hotel in the 300 block of W. 15th St. responding to the situation. That’s across 15th Street from the Attorney General’s Office and two blocks northwest of the Texas Capitol grounds.

A public information officer is responding and will provide more details at 9:45 p.m., APD said. APD asks people to avoid the area as it responds.