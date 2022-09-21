AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Austin police officers and Cops for Charities purchased and donated a new electric wheelchair for a pedestrian injured after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a call Sept. 3 after a pedestrian, later identified as Rogelio De Luna, was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot in the 9200 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

“The officers involved in the investigation learned about Mr. De Luna and the challenges faced over his life – and how he has remained positive in the face of adversity,” APD said. “This, coupled with the injustice done to Mr. De Luna on the morning of September 3rd, inspired officers to figure out how else they could assist Mr. De Luna.”

Rogelio De Luna receives new electric wheelchair (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD officers then reached out to Austin Cops for Charities for help and were able to buy an electric wheelchair from Martin Mobility, a local store specializing in products for mobility-challenged individuals.