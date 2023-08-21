AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon is stepping away from the Austin Police Department after 25 years with the department and two years serving as its leader.

The City of Austin said in a press release Chacon on Monday morning notified Interim City Manager Jesús Garza, the Mayor, Council, and his team at APD, of his intent to retire effective the first week of September of this year.

“Chief Chacon has certainly made an impressive mark on the City with his effort to move the police department in new directions,” said Interim City Manager Jesús Garza. “We will miss his leadership and dedication but are confident that the team he leaves behind will be able to further the great efforts he started.”

Chacon said working at APD has been “the privilege of my life. Being the Chief of Police is something that I never thought would have been possible, and it has been the pinnacle of my career,” he said.

APD Chief of Staff Robin Henderson will step in as Interim Police Chief effective the first week of September until a search for a permanent chief is completed, according to the city.

Henderson was named as the assistant police chief in 2020, then in 2021 promoted to chief of staff.

Chacon has agreed to stay on to assist with the transition efforts over the next few weeks.

“I really appreciate Chief Chacon’s willingness to assist during this transition period to help set Interim Chief Henderson up for success while also allowing her the opportunity to choose her own leadership team,” said Garza. “She is passionate about public service, being a servant leader and mentor, and making a positive impact within the Department and the Austin community, which I know she will make evident during her service in this new role.”

According to the city, Chacon’s accomplishments as APD’s leader include the following: