APD Chief Joseph Chacon to be officially sworn in on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will be officially sworn in during a ceremony Friday afternoon.

Chacon had served as interim chief since late March following former police chief Brian Manley’s retirement. Chacon was selected as permanent chief in September, beating out two other finalists for the job from the Los Angeles and Dallas police departments.

Chacon has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. He’s been with the Austin Police Department since 1998.

Chacon’s appointment to the top position did garner mixed responses from City Council members.

The council voted 9-2 to appoint Chacon in a vote on Sept. 30.

Chacon on KXAN’s Ballot Breakdown Town Hall

During a conversation with Chacon on KXAN’s Ballot Breakdown Town Hall, he said that it was a “pivotal moment for policing in this country.”

Building trust between the community and APD is in his vision for the department’s future, he told KXAN. Chacon said one of the biggest challenges facing APD is staffing.

KXAN will stream Chacon’s swearing-in ceremony. You can watch online or on our Facebook page.