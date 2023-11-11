AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Interim Chief Robin Henderson released the name of an APD officer who was killed in the line of duty early Saturday morning during a SWAT response.

Senior Police Officer Jorge Pastore and one other officer were struck by gunfire. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the two officers to Dell Seton Medical Center, where Pastore died.

“My heart is heavy today,” said Henderson in a social media post. “Please help me and our APD family pay tribute to SPO Jorge Pastore for his brave & heroic actions. Sir, we’ll take it from here.”

Henderson said SWAT team members, including Pastore and the other APD officer, entered a south Austin house in an attempt to rescue two people being held by a barricaded suspect. During SWAT’s rescue attempt, officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

A social media post by Henderson says Pastore joined the department in 2019 as part of the 141st Cadet Class. He was commissioned as a patrol officer in 2020, and also served in APD’s Honor Guard, SWAT Gold Team, Counter Assault Strike Team (CAST) and Special Response Team (SRT).

“Pastore is survived by his wife, two stepsons, parents and two sisters,” Henderson’s post reads.

The APD Honor Guard also took to social media to remember Pastore.

“We ask that you keep the entire Pastore family, our second SWAT Officer that was seriously wounded and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very challenging time,” the Honor Guard’s post reads.

Memorial service details are pending, Henderson said.