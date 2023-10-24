AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s chief data officer was arrested over the weekend on an assault/family violence charge, the agency confirmed to KXAN Tuesday in a statement.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, APD arrested Jonathan Kringen, 48, who “has been a City of Austin employee for three years,” the statement said. Kringen works as a data analyst for the department.

Jonathan Kringen, 48 | Mugshot provided by the Austin Police Department

As per APD protocol, Kringen was placed on administrative leave “until further notice.”

No other information will be provided by APD as it conducts its “thorough investigation,” the statement said.