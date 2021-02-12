APD Chief Brian Manley to retire in March, will hold press conference at 11 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley is retiring.

In an email sent to the entire department and City Manager Spencer Cronk, Manley announced he will retire at the end of March after a 30-year career with APD.

Manley was hired as police chief four years ago, and said he’s not sure what he’ll do after retirement.

“While I am uncertain whether I will continue in the Law Enforcement field or transition to the private sector, I will always look back at my APD career with pride, and my co-workers with admiration and appreciation,” he said in the letter.

Manley will make public remarks about his retirement at 11 a.m. Friday. We will stream the press conference and update this story once it’s over.

History as chief

Manley was unanimously approved for the police chief position in June 2018, after spending more than a year in the role of interim chief. Manley took on the role of interim chief in December 2016 when former Chief Art Acevedo left for a job in Houston. Hiring a permanent chief was delayed when Austin’s city manager left and a new one had to be hired.

Manley was in that role when Austin was rocked by a series of homemade bombs in March 2018. Two people died and three were injured. Manley and several other agencies and hundreds of officers and agents had worked around the clock to put an end to the Austin bombings, which ended when the bomber blew himself up on I-35.