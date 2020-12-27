APD Chief Brian Manley tests positive for COVID-19, officers will receive vaccines Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine.

Chief Manley told KXAN that he tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday.

It is unclear at this stage if he was exposed to any other APD officers, or if any other officers are self-quarantining as a result of the chief’s diagnosis.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Chief Manley said the “focus” should remain on “doctors, nurses, firefighters, EMS techs, police officers, and all other essential workers” rather than his positive test result.

On Monday, APD employees will begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said the department had told him there is enough of the vaccine that everyone in APD can be vaccinated if they wish to take it, though they are not required to do so.