AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested and charged a driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning after it said she hit and killed a man in the middle of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin.

APD said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Lamar just south of the intersection with Morrow Street.

According to APD, the driver called in the crash and stayed at the scene. Police are now investigating what role her alleged intoxication played in the crash.

APD said it is also investigating why the man was the in the middle of the road at the time of the crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics and fire crews responded to the call. It said the man died at the scene after being given CPR.