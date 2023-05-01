AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dive team will be out at Lady Bird Lake Monday morning to try to figure out how a car ended up in the water overnight, according to Austin Police.
The Austin Police Department said around 2 a.m. Monday, it received a call of gunshots near the Festival Beach Boat Ramp. When officers arrived, they found a car in the water, APD said.
APD said first responders didn’t find anyone hurt when they arrived, but it’s unclear if anyone is in the car in the water.
Police are hoping to get a closer look at the car once the sun is up and a dive team is deployed.