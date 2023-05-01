AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dive team will be out at Lady Bird Lake Monday morning to try to figure out how a car ended up in the water overnight, according to Austin Police.

The Austin Police Department said around 2 a.m. Monday, it received a call of gunshots near the Festival Beach Boat Ramp. When officers arrived, they found a car in the water, APD said.

Austin Police said a car was found in Lady Bird Lake overnight May 1, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

APD said first responders didn’t find anyone hurt when they arrived, but it’s unclear if anyone is in the car in the water.

Police are hoping to get a closer look at the car once the sun is up and a dive team is deployed.