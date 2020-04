AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is in custody after police were called to an apartment in northwest Austin Thursday for a SWAT situation.

According to APD, they were called out for reports of a barricaded subject at the 12800 block of Turtle Rock Road near Anderson Mill Road.

The call of the barricaded subject came in around 9:23 a.m., and they were taken into custody without an incident.

APD SWAT has been called out in regards to a barricaded subject in the 12800 block of Turtle Rock Rd. Call came in around 9:23 a.m. Case# 20-0930362. Updates will be provided on Twitter. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 2, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.