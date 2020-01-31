APD cadets graduate, fate of future classes still unclear amid investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday, 67 new officers will graduate from Austin’s 141st and 142nd cadet classes. The officers come at a time when APD faces nearly 200 vacancies.

However, the future of cadet classes remains unclear. That’s because before the June cadet class can take place, an audit into APD’s hiring protocols must be completed.

District 4 City Council Member Greg Casar said he wants to make sure they get it right.

“The fact of the matter is, it’s better to take our time and do it right than do it wrong,” Casar said.

“We’ve heard testimony from former cadets themselves about the real problems we’ve had in the training and hiring process, and we need to listen to those voices, so it’s really important for us when we are training or bringing folks into the department that we are installing the Austin values of fighting against racial disparities and all its forms,” he said.

Overall, city staff said they’re making progress. They expect the third-party investigation, by San Antonio attorney Lisa Tatum, to wrap up next month.

