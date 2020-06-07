APD Bomb Squad responding to report of suspicious package near NW Austin Starbucks

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/Haley Chicock)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad is responding to the scene of a suspicious “device” left near a Starbucks in northwest Austin.

Officers evacuated all nearby businesses. According to APD, officers are securing the perimeter. An Austin Fire Department special ops truck and an ambulance are also on scene.

Police say the object is cylindrical in nature.

According to APD, the call in the Arboretum area came in at 8:17 p.m.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss