APD Bomb Squad responding to report of suspicious package near NW Austin Starbucks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad is responding to the scene of a suspicious “device” left near a Starbucks in northwest Austin.

Officers evacuated all nearby businesses. According to APD, officers are securing the perimeter. An Austin Fire Department special ops truck and an ambulance are also on scene.

Police say the object is cylindrical in nature.

According to APD, the call in the Arboretum area came in at 8:17 p.m.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.