APD’s bomb squad responded to East Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard on Sunday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s bomb squad has cleared the scene of a concerning item in downtown Austin on Sunday.

APD officers initially blocked off San Jacinto Boulevard and Brazos Street between East Sixth and Seventh streets in order to investigate, “something that caused concern,” APD Watch Command said.

APD’s bomb squad responded to East Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard on Sunday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD’s bomb squad responded to East Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard on Sunday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD’s bomb squad responded to East Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard on Sunday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

APD’s bomb squad responded to East Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard on Sunday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Those roads have been reopened.

APD told KXAN that they were alerted to a suspicious item in a backpack that was in an alley between San Jacinto Blvd. and Brazos St. The bomb squad determined that the item was not an explosive device.