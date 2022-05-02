AUSTIN (KXAN) — What began as a robbery call turned into a bomb squad response in northwest Austin, police said Monday.

APD said officers responded to the call at 11:38 a.m. in the 12000 block of Research Blvd. for what was originally said to be a robbery. As the incident progressed, APD’s bomb squad “was assigned to the call,” they said.

APD’s bomb squad was dispatched to the 12000 block of Research Blvd. Monday for what originated as a robbery call. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

APD’s bomb squad was dispatched to the 12000 block of Research Blvd. Monday for what originated as a robbery call. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

APD’s bomb squad was dispatched to the 12000 block of Research Blvd. Monday for what originated as a robbery call. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

APD’s bomb squad was dispatched to the 12000 block of Research Blvd. Monday for what originated as a robbery call. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

APD said it couldn’t offer more details since the call is active.

Stay away from the area, which is the U.S. Highway 183 frontage road between Pavilion Boulevard and Bell Avenue in northwest Austin.