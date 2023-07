AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a body was found in east Austin Monday morning.

The Austin Police Department responded to an urgent welfare check call at 9:30 a.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard between the 1900 and 2700 blocks of the road.

That area is just north of the Bolm District Park area.

APD said the incident is not being investigated as a homicide at this point. It’s unclear what the person’s cause of death was.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.