AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.

First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.

Law enforcement said it was too early to identify the person or determine what caused their death.

Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake Dec. 25, 2022 (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

