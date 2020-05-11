APD begins investigation of officer’s reported sexual misconduct

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating one of its officers after reports of sexual misconduct, the department announced on Monday.

According to APD, its Special Investigation Unit is conducting a criminal investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct involving APD Officer Walter Dodds.

A DNA search warrant will be executed by the SIU, APD says. Additionally, the APD Internal Affairs Division is conducting an internal investigation.

“APD takes all allegations of criminal conduct seriously…” the announcement read in part.

Dodds has been with APD since December 2017 and is assigned to patrol in northeast Austin. He has been placed on restricted duty during the investigation.

An independent investigation into allegations of racism, sexism and homophobia within APD was just concluded less than a month ago. Anonymous complaints include a claim that former APD assistant chief used ‘n word’ to refer to African-Americans and a claim that Chief Brian Manley agreed to keep homophobic sentiments a secret, in addition to allegedly showing support for forcing someone to attend Christian gay conversion therapy.

The conclusion of the independent investigator, Lisa Tatum, of San Antonio, was that there was not enough hard evidence to prove or disprove the allegations, saying: