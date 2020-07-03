2 adults killed in east Austin crash; Child taken to hospital with serious injuries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults have died as a result of a crash on East U.S. 290 Highway in east Austin Friday morning, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS. Responders were able to remove a child that was pinned inside the vehicle.

The child was taken by STARFlight to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS says.

The Austin Police Department also responded to the crash near the 9600 block of U.S. 290 Highway, according to an APD Twitter post on Friday morning.

All lanes of eastbound traffic going toward Manor will be closed “for an extended period of time.”