APD Assistant Chief Joe Chacon is a finalist for Boise Chief of Police position

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Assistant Police Chief Joe Chacon is one of two finalists for the Chief of Police position in Boise, Idaho, according to a Tweet from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Manley gave his congratulations to Chacon on Twitter Friday, saying, “I am extremely proud of APD Assistant Chief Joe Chacon, one of two finalists for the Chief of Police in Boise.”

“Joe is a highly skilled and respected leader at APD and will make a great Chief,” he continued. “Boise would be lucky to have him.”

The Boise Police Department is made up of about 300 sworn in police officers and about 100 civilian staff, according to the department’s website.