AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen on March 25.

APD is searching for Belen Ayala, 39, who was last seen at 9 p.m. in the 9700 block of Dallum Drive in east Austin.

Police said Ayala is unable to speak and is hard of hearing but understands Spanish.

Ayala is 4-feet-11-inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ayala’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.