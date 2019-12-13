APD asks for public’s help identifying man connected to aggravated robbery in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a person of interest connected to an aggravated robbery at an east Austin food mart.

This person of interest appears to go into The MLK Food Store at 2915 E. MLK Jr. Boulevard just before a robbery on Monday, Nov. 25 and was seen getting into the suspect’s vehicle, according to the APD Robbery Unit.

The person is described by police as a black man with a thin build in his 20s or 30s with a possible mustache. He is between 5’6” and 5’9” tall.

He was last seen wearing white athletic shoes, black shorts, a white T-shirt bearing “Texas Basketball” in burnt orange on the front and a white baseball cap worn backwards.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.