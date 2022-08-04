AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department asked for public assistance to help find a missing woman last seen Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.

Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was described as a 5 foot, 4 inches tall 65-year-old Hispanic woman weighing 130 lbs. with gray, frizzy hair, brown eyes and glasses.

APD said Castillo has cognitive issues and several medical conditions that require daily medication.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to call 911 immediately.