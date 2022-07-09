APD is looking for this man, who it says is tied to a string of robberies (Courtesy APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for your help finding the man they believe was involved in a series of armed robberies. It’s the 28th robbery “series” that’s happened this year, APD said.

APD said the first robbery happened on June 6 around 8:45 p.m. at the Discoteca 2000 on Cameron Road. The second robbery happened on June 24 at around 6:30 p.m. at a Cricket Wireless on East Riverside Drive.

The suspect is described as a stocky white or Hispanic male, roughly 5’7″ with a loosely military-style, “high and tight” haircut.

APD is looking for this man, who it says is tied to a string of robberies (Courtesy APD)

The suspect pulled out a handgun during both robberies and used it to threaten employees, APD said. He was wearing camouflage clothing and a tan hat with black gloves and a facemask during the robbery at Discoteca 2000. He was wearing black pants, a camouflage hat and a t-shirt during the robbery at Cricket Wireless, APD said.

He ran out of the store with cash and merchandise, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.