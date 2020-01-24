APD arrests suspect in multiple downtown stabbings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a woman in connection with multiple stabbings downtown Thursday.

APD arrested Raecala Morris, 33, and have accused her of stabbing five people in the 600 block of Neches Street around 11:20 p.m.

APD says three victims have been identified, and two additional victims seen on APD Halo cameras have not been identified. APD says they’d like to talk with those victims.

Harris is currently in Travis County Jail.

If anyone has information about what happened, they should call the APD aggravated assault unit at 512-974-5245.

