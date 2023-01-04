AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it made two arrests in connection to an October homicide investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway.

Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18 Austin Police Department

APD said 18-year-old Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja and an unnamed juvenile were arrested in connection to the case. Castilleja faces a capital murder charge, and the juvenile was charged with the second-degree felony of criminal conspiracy.

Police said the juvenile is 17 years old but was 16 years old at the time of the murder.

APD Homicide detectives obtained warrants for the two teens Tuesday.

“APD’s Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force arrested Castilleja and the 17-year-old in two separate locations,” APD said.

APD said the 17-year-old was released on house arrest Wednesday.