APD: 66 new officers graduate in first cadet class under ‘reimagined’ program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sixty-six new officers are joining the Austin Police Department during a graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Austin Police said that the 144th Cadet Class graduation will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Great Hills Baptist Church off of Jollyville Road. It’s the first class to move forward under APD’s new “reimagined” program that emphasizes de-escalation and community relations.

APD said the cadets are graduating from a 34-week training program that included legal issues, driving, crisis intervention training, community policing, leadership, defensive tactics and physical fitness.

Chief of Police Joseph Chacon will administer the Oath of Office during the ceremony.

The graduation will be live-streamed on the City of Austin government access channel, ATXN. KXAN will also stream the ceremony online at KXAN.com and on the KXAN Facebook page.