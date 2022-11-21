AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin in early November.

APD was called to a brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd around 2:58 p.m. on Nov. 6, following calls of an injured man. When they arrived, police found Daniel Vaquero on the ground with head injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on Nov. 15.

According to its initial investigation, police said a man and Vaquero had a fight inside a vehicle. During the fight, Vaquero was thrown out and hit the pavement.

APD said the suspect’s vehicle, described as a Toyota, left the scene.

Anyone with information or video should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This is considered APD’s 62nd homicide of the year.