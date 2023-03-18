AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said two people were injured in a stabbing incident near Rainey Street late Friday night.

APD said it responded to a “shoot/stab hotshot” call around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Rainey Street and Driskill Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident, and officers were still looking for a suspect as of midnight.

