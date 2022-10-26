AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified the 19 year old who died after being shot Friday evening. APD said he was David Medina.

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. That’s near Loyola Lane in east Austin.

On Friday, APD said the shooting took place at an apartment complex. A caller said they heard shots fired in the complex. Officers who arrived on the scene found blood in and around the apartment.

APD also said Friday a witness said they saw possibly a white vehicle leave the scene, and that someone may have been shooting into the air out of the vehicle.

Officers at the scene learned Medina was dropped off at a hospital after being shot. He died later that day, APD said. This is the city’s 56th homicide of the year.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officers believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

APD is asking members of the public to come forward with any details about the shooting. You can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.