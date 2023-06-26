AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ervin Coronado-Palacio, 18, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Brian Serrano, 19, according to an affidavit for the suspect.

The Austin Police Department said three juveniles have also been arrested in relation to the case.

On May 15, APD received a 911 call about the shooting and found Serrano dead inside his car on Springfield Drive in southeast Austin. APD said a group of people – whom Serrano did not know – attempted to rob him and another woman.

According to the affidavit, Coronado-Palacio’s prints were found in a stolen vehicle left on the scene. The affidavit also revealed a witness called police two days after the shooting to tell investigators they knew a juvenile who was also involved.

The witness told police that the juvenile’s family implicated Coronado-Palacio in a conversation they had with the witness.

Coronado-Palacio’s attorney Jeff Peek told KXAN it’s still early in this investigation, others were involved and he “believes as more evidence gets revealed, things will get out that are favorable to our client.”

The woman who was with Serrano received an upper-arm injury during the incident, according to the affidavit.

Who was Brian Serrano?

Serrano’s family shared a statement with KXAN, calling him a charismatic, motivated young man who grew up boxing competitively.

“Brian worked at an Auto Collision Center, where he was known as a fast learner and motivated to work,” the statement continued. “Brian worked very hard to help his mother who he loved dearly, anyone who knew Brian knew he loved his mom and described him as a respectable, hard-working, young man. He had many goals and plans set for his and his wife’s future.”

