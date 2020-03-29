APD: 1 person killed in Central Austin shootout caused by dispute between two groups

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a parking lot shootout in Central Austin early on Sunday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to Habitat Suites at 500 East Highland Mall Boulevard at approximately 2:28 a.m. Initial reports said about 40 shots were fired. More calls came in reporting a large amount of gunfire.

When APD arrived at the scene, they say they found a group of people scattering and trying to leave the parking lot.

A car had been shot up and lots of shell casings were found on the ground, officer Demitri Hobbs said.

Investigators say the shooting occurred between two groups of people. Two people were taken to the hospital – a man, who was later pronounced dead, and a woman who was shot in the leg.

Police believe that a dispute between two groups of people led to the shooting.