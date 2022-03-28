AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that took place on March 21 in east Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Cesar Chavez, near Linden Street.

According to APD, a person was hit by a car, and the person died on the scene. APD has not identified the victim and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

This is the city’s 21st fatal crash of the year, APD said.