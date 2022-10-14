AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department provided details surrounding a Wednesday afternoon crash in north Austin that resulted in a death.

APD said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Center Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. An investigation showed a pickup truck and a sedan crashed at the intersection.

Austin Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital, but the driver of the sedan died later Wednesday evening. The identity of the driver killed in the collision has not yet been released.

APD asked that anyone with information regarding the crash should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or utilize the Crime Stoppers app.

APD said the incident was being investigated as Austin’s 83rd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 85 fatalities for the year.

According to police, the investigation is still pending.

