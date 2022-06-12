AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are responding to a shooting in northwest Austin on Sunday evening where one person is confirmed dead and three others were taken to the hospital.

APD received a call around 7:19 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a fence in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail. APD said there were also reports of shots fired. Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services said in a tweet that it responded to a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found four people with trauma to their bodies. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and three others were taken to a hospital. It is unconfirmed if their injuries are serious or life-threatening.

Officers are at the scene. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.